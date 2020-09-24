News

DNA traced my ancestry to Igbo race –Pastor TD Jakes

Popular American preacher, Bishop T.D Jakes, has revealed that he discovered that his ancestors were Igbo from Nigeria. Jakes, the Bishop of Potter’s House, Dallas, Texas, disclosed in an interview with BBC Igbo that his Igbo ancestry was discovered after DNA test. He said: “It all started when Henry Lewis Gates, who was at Harvard, decided to do this DNA testing to see where my ancestry came from. It was me, it was Oprah Winfrey. It was Quincy Jones and others.” The renowned clergyman explained that the test revealed his ancestors were from Nigeria. “Mine was traced back to West Africa, to Nigeria and particularly Igbo.

My ancestors were Igbo. It’s indescribable. It gives something that we the African-Americans don’t have, which is roots. “It gave me an understanding of my roots. It was interesting to see how similar my personality is to how Igbo people are described. They’re described as hardworking, industrious and innovative. “They have strong business acumen.

I deeply relate to that. It explained to me; it’s odd that I was never born there, yet, see so many traces. I’ve always had strong business acumen. “I’ve been aggressive in business. Although I’ve been known for the faith aspect, I have several companies and I’ve owned my own resources. My children all started studying ancestry about Igbo, and even more about Africa. I’ll like to reconnect with our brothers and sisters over there,” he said. The renowned author said he has often visited Lagos, adding that he enjoys eating fufu and the jollof rice.

“When I’m in Nigeria, I eat fufu and jollof rice. I have those kinds of experience. I’ve had more than I can name. I go to Accra in Ghana and Lagos quite often. “What I know about the food is that it’s almost always hot and spicy. I ate it before but the food over there is so hot it makes your head sweat. And I like it,” he said

