DNKI Cross River State Chapter congratulates Sen. Prince Bassey Otu on electoral victory.

De Norsemen klub International (DNKI), Cross River State chapter has felicitated Sen. Prince Bassey Otu and his deputy, Rt. Hon Peter Agbe Odey, on their victory in the March 18th Governorship poll.

The Patrol Guv’nor, Sir Peter Undiandeye, MON, in a statement issued in Calabar, said Sen. Prince Bassey Otu’s victory was a testament to his sterling qualities and overwhelming acceptance by the good people of Cross River state.

“Members of De Norsemen klub International (DNKI), Cross River State chapter want to use this medium to officially congratulate Sen. Prince Bassey Otu and his deputy, Rt.Hon Peter Agbe Odey, on their well-deserved victory. The choice of the people of Cross River State on who to govern them has been demonstrated through their votes in the ballot.

“Indeed, Cross Riverians from all divides were unanimous in speaking with a loud voice on their choice of who will best serve their interest going forward.

According to him, the collective interests of Cross River people should be placed above personal ambitions.

He advised the Governor-elect to be consultative in his approach to governance and streamline government operations to serve the interest of the citizens when he eventually takes over the helms of affairs.

The Patrol Guv’nor expressed the Kclubs’s willingness to partner and support the governor in his quest for the emancipation of the state. “The klub is looking forward to having a harmonious working relationship with the government in the state.

