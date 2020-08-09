Do not abandon God, Prophet Arabambi counsels Nigerians

Assistant General Evangelist Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, has urged Nigerians never to abandon God even as they battle with challenges posed by the COVID -19 pandemic.

Arabambi, who is also the General Overseer of CAC Reformation Land, Ibadan, gave the advice in a statement made available to our correspondent recently.

He said: “As a minister of God and a stakeholder in the joint project called Nigeria, I have prophetic message to tell Nigerians and the nation. We should not abandon God, as, God would not abandon us while the world battles with COVID-19 pandemic that deadly disease ravaging the world.

Our leaders need to declare a National Day of Fasting and Prayer; and seek the face of God, for forgiveness and mercy.”

Going down scriptural lane, Arabambi warned that God would not intervene in the affairs of men, except somebody stood in the gap. “God will not get involved in our affairs, but, to the extent we grant him permission,” he said.

The Prophet added that, before, God turns the captivity of a people or nation, something must go up in return “and that is the prayers of the saints.”

His words: “Our prayers give God the legal mandate to get involved in our case. God needs an intercessor, somebody to stand in the gap for a people or a nation.”

He also advised all religious leaders in the country to continue to pray for mercy and divine intervention, “because only God can put an end to COVID- 19, just as the Scripture said in Matthew 26:28 His blood is enough to cleanse us of all diseases

Quoting the book of Isaiah 45:17 – “I form the light and create darkness, I make peace and create calamity, I, the Lord, do all these things”.

The prophet insisted that God alone has authority over everything. Adding that, everyone needs to know that happenings all over the world now, are signals of end time, Arabambi, however, assured that the prayers of the saints offered throughout the country would not go in vain, as, according to him, “God would heal our land, but, we really need to tow the path to genuine repentance.

God will deal with the Pharaohs and Egyptians of our nation,” the Prophet said.

