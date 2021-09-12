Do not be deceived, Jesus is coming soon

It has been Divinely programmed that one day this present world will come to an end, as a result of this Divine agenda many prophecies abound in confirmation of the second advent of our Lord Jesus Christ to rapture the saints.

While the end of the world gradually draws near, all the earthly activities will continue to take place normally just like in the days of Noah.

In those days, they were eating and drinking with reckless abandon, many not giving any regard to the word of God, they were getting married and bearing children and acquiring property as if this planet earth is a permanent abode of all human beings.

Many in the course of the mad rush for the acquisition of earthly possessions forget that one day the trumpet will sound and our Lord Jesus Christ will come to rapture the saints.

The Bible warns in Galatians 6:7-8 saying, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.

For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption, but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting”.

The word flesh is a representation of the things of the world which so many people are engrossed in such a manner their eyes are closed to the things of God. Whoever puts so much interest in worldly things will end up in hellfire which scripture says the person will reap corruption.

But the activities of the world will not cease. That is why this message is coming and the Bible still warns in Luke 17:26-30 saying, “And as it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.

They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built,

But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed”?

People should not be deceived with the things of the world and the activities therein. It is also worthy of note that preaching the gospel, calling people to repentance is equally going on in all parts of this planet earth.

Our Lord Jesus Christ is coming back to rapture the saints. It is only the people washed in the blood of Jesus Christ who has encountered and accepted Him as Lord and Saviour, living their lives according to the will of God will be raptured when the trumpet will sound.

There are agents of the Devil, false prophets out there whose stock in trade is to deceive, even the very elect, preaching counter messages that Jesus is not coming again. preachers are saying the drinking of alcohol, masturbation even fornication, etc, do not sin.

Do not be deceived Christ is coming again. No sinner will enter into heaven. In Hebrews 10:37-38 the Bible says, “For yet a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry.

38 Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man draws back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him”. Jesus is coming back the Bible is confirming in many ways.

We should faithfully be preparing by ensuring our ways are right before God.

Today, as you read this message search your heart and repent of all known and unknown sins in your life, working out your salvation with fear and trembling, opening your heart for correction, and God, will by His grace help you make heaven in Jesus name.

Like this: Like Loading...