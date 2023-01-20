Do not deviate from the vision establishing the NDDC, Minister urges Board

Tasks them to follow the Public Procurement Act

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, has urged the newly constituted board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to adhere strictly to the provisions of the act that established it in the year 2000.

Umana stated this in his inaugural remarks at a two-day retreat for the new board members held on Friday at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, with the theme “NDDC: Making a Difference,”

He also tasked members of the new board of the Commission to follow the Public Procurement Act 2007 with due diligence and transparency.

The Minister remarked that the NDDC Board and Management Retreat was meant to establish a template for effective take off in the task to make a positive impact in the lives of the people of the region and equip the Board and Management with relevant information to play their various roles to ensure that the NDDC lives up to its mandate of fast-tracking the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

He reminded the board members that the people of the Niger Delta region and Nigerians were looking up to them to make a difference.

“I trust that this new board, made up of experienced professionals, will not fail, especially with the confidence reposed in them”, the Minister said.

Earlier, the NDDC board had paid a courtesy visit to the governor of the state, Mr Udom Emmanuel, where he charged the NDDC board and Management to effectively support the states of the Niger Delta region in their development efforts, regretting that this had not been the case in the past.

The NDDC Board Chairman, Mrs Lauretta Onochie in her response, said that the commission was determined to partner with the governors of the Niger Delta region to ensure that oil-producing states enjoyed sustainable development.

