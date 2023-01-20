News

Do not deviate from the vision establishing the NDDC, Minister urges Board

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Do not deviate from the vision establishing the NDDC, Minister urges Board
  • Tasks them to follow the Public Procurement Act

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, has urged the newly constituted board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to adhere strictly to the provisions of the act that established it in the year 2000.

Umana stated this in his inaugural remarks at a two-day retreat for the new board members held on Friday at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, with the theme “NDDC: Making a Difference,”

He also tasked members of the new board of the Commission to follow the Public Procurement Act 2007 with due diligence and transparency.

The Minister remarked that the NDDC Board and Management Retreat was meant to establish a template for effective take off in the task to make a positive impact in the lives of the people of the region and equip the Board and Management with relevant information to play their various roles to ensure that the NDDC lives up to its mandate of fast-tracking the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

He reminded the board members that the people of the Niger Delta region and Nigerians were looking up to them to make a difference.
“I trust that this new board, made up of experienced professionals, will not fail, especially with the confidence reposed in them”, the Minister said.

Earlier, the NDDC board had paid a courtesy visit to the governor of the state, Mr Udom Emmanuel, where he charged the NDDC board and Management to effectively support the states of the Niger Delta region in their development efforts, regretting that this had not been the case in the past.

The NDDC Board Chairman, Mrs Lauretta Onochie in her response, said that the commission was determined to partner with the governors of the Niger Delta region to ensure that oil-producing states enjoyed sustainable development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’IBOM GOV’T SATISFIED WITH PACE OF WORK AT CAR ASSEMBLING PLANT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Akwa Ibom State Government has expressed satisfaction with the level of work ongoing at the Car Assembling/Manufacturing Plant located at Ikot Ukap Itam in Itu Local Government Area. The government also expressed hope that when fully operational, the automobile plant being constructed by MIMSHAC/ Merkavim Transportation Technologies, will create more employment opportunities for Akwa […]
News

New $1.3bn fertilizer plant to be commissioned soon, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…connects neglect of rural areas to insecurity President Muhammadu Buhari has said a new basic chemicals platform worth $1.3b that will produce ammonia and fertilizers in Nigeria will be ready for commissioning in the coming months. In a release made available to newsmen Thursday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President disclosed this while speaking […]
News

Gunmen invade Ogila-ama community in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Unknown gunmen at the early hours of Friday invaded Ogila- ama community in Opuoama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The incident, which occurred about 5am and lingered on till 7am, saw the yet-to-be identified gunmen setting some buildings in the community ablaze. It was learnt that Lorhibolouikie Ogoro, a native […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica