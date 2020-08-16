News

Do not execute Yaya Sharif-Aminu, Primate Ayodele warns

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comments Off on Do not execute Yaya Sharif-Aminu, Primate Ayodele warns

The spiritual Leader of INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has warned the authorities in Kano State not to execute Yaya Sharif-Aminu, the singer who was recently sentenced to death by hanging.

 

The Kano-based singer was sentenced to death by a Sharia Court in the state, for blaspheming against Holy Prophet Mohammed. Primate Ayodele frowned at the Sharia Court judgement saying that killing Yaya Sharif-Aminu would amount to shedding the blood of an innocent man.

 

Although the 22-year-old singer was given the option to appeal against the  ruling, the Primate in a statement issued on Friday described Sharif-Aminu as a talented young singer who does not deserve to die before his appointed time.

 

According to Ayodele, religion preaches love tolerance, and forgiveness and killing the singer is not in tandem with what religion preaches. To buttress his point the Primate pointed out that lots of Book Haram members have been granted amnesty even though they deserved to die because they killed many Nigerians.

 

Meanwhile, Civil Societies Organisations have ordered for immediate release of the singer insisting that the sentence to death by hanging is tantamount to cruel and inhuman practice which has no place in modern society.

 

Many Nigerians have condemned the Sharia Court judgement describing it as a crime against humanity, adding that there is no good justification for a man to fight for God. Incidentally many Nigerians are clamouring for justice Yaya Sharif-Aminu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo Deputy Gov sues Assembly over planned impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi yesterday dragged the House of Assembly to court over lawmakers’ planned impeachment proceedings against him.   There are fears that the State House of Assembly may today begin the impeachment process against Ajayi for leaving the ruling party to opposition.   But Ajayi through his lawyer had […]
News

Makinde flags off N781.7m reconstruction of Akesan market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde yesterday flagged off reconstruction of the Akesan market in Oyo town which was razed by inferno on 5th January, 2020. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the project would gulp N781.7 million. Makinde had visited the ancient town on January 8 to commiserate with the traders in […]
News

Obaseki: PDP petitions CJN against Justice Obile

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a highly worded petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, against Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Division. Justice Obile is the judge handling the petition seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the June 25 PDP governorship primaries […]

%d bloggers like this: