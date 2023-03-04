News

Do not lose faith in Nigeria – Entrepreneur Misab advises youths

Young Nigerians leaving the country in droves and others gearing up to migrate have been advised not to lose faith totally in Nigeria because the fate of the country depends on the younger generation.
The call was made by one of the new-breed high-flying entrepreneurs, Isah Mukailu, the director of Yamin Halal Investment.

Speaking on his live Instagram chat, @misab40, the Kogi-born graduate of the University of Abuja explained why he is not joining the “Japa” bandwagon, saying: “There’s really no place like home. I love this country and hope for the better, and I have a conviction that change is coming. Anyone that wants to leave can leave as long as it is better for their families. I believe not everyone has the mindset of abandoning the country. Most of those leaving just want a new life, which is good.”

On the widely believed notion that Nigeria has a deficit of good leaders, the businessman who is popularly known as Misab offered his opinion thus: “But we have world-class business leaders. Nigerians who studied in this country are doing great exploits around the world. That should tell us that, as a country, we are not short of good leaders. We just need to improve the system by which our leaders emerged to give a fair chance to capable individuals to emerge as our political leaders.”

Misab further debunked the notion that young people are not ready for leadership positions.
Said he: “Until young people are given the chance, it is preposterous to say that we are not ready for leadership. On the other hand, more young people have to feel concerned about the direction of this country and therefore get involved in the positive aspect of politics.”

Calling on the government to help young people, he asserted: “We need a new system that can create many jobs for the unemployed. The youths have energy and passion which are the recipe for survival, it is up to the government to harness these for a better Nigeria.”

