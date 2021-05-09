Do not ne deceived, Jesus is coming

The Almighty God has planned and programmed that one day this present world will be destroyed through the events of great tribulations.

There are several scriptural prophecies confirming the fact this world will end one day. It is also pertinent to note that all the activities of the present earth will continue normally till the trumpet sounds.

The Christians and the unbelievers alike are all engaged in the economic activities, local and international politics, getting married and giving birth to children, all these have the capacity of distraction, leading many to the erroneous impression the world will continue forever. Our Lord Jesus Christ is coming to rapture the saints very soon.

The Bible says Luke 17:26-30, And as it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all.

Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed. It is unfortunate many believers are careless in the preparation for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. Many will be taken unawares. We are bringing these messages to en able the believers to be at alert and watchful at all times. The Bible warns in Hebrews 10:37- 39, For yet a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry. Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man drawback, my soul shall have no pleasure in him. But we are not of them who draw back unto perdition; but of them that believe to the saving of the soul.

The scriptures are giving confirmation at all times our Lord Jesus Christ is coming very soon to rapture the saints. We should be prepared and watchful and never allow anyone or the activities of the present world pose a distraction to our preparation for the second coming of Jesus.

The problem with the five virgins who were shot out in the marriage feast was issue of carelessness. They ought to have known that the Bible made it clear that nobody knows the time and the hour our Lord will come. There must be a period of waiting during which the oil in their lamp may get exhausted. They had a simple and straight mindset hence they lost the opportunity of entering heaven.

The world is growing in everything; knowledge is increasing in all its ramifications, Christians who want to live their lives according to God’s standard must be wise and not be carried away by the distractions of technology and digitalized economic activities. We should also know that death can come at any time to cut short our life on earth but if we are in Christ there should be no fear because both in death and in life a believer will make heaven.

That is why the Bible says in 1st Thessalonians 4:15-18, For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.

For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:

Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.

As a Christian, you must not be distracted by the events of the present world, be focused in your heavenly race bearing in mind our Lord Jesus Christ may come at any time and soon too.

