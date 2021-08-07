Do the lessons of history mean anything to us?

History is all the things that happened in the past, especially the political, social, or economic development of a nation – Longman’s dictionary

Fourteen years ago, in a move which caught many by surprise and for reasons only best known to them, the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo decided to remove the study of history from primary and secondary schools’ curriculum in the country.

Incidentally, before its complete obliteration, history had suffered serious attacks beginning from the 1969 National Curriculum Conference, which resulted in the adoption of a National Policy on Education, and subsequent adoption of a 6-3-3-4 system of education. The conference saw teaching of history in Nigerian primary and secondary schools decline gradually until its removal from basic school curriculum in 2007 and implementation in 2009 and 2010.

Predictably, this action caused consternation in various quarters with a professor of Legal History at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Dr Akin Alao saying: “A country without a sense of history is a soulless country. It could safely be said that many of the challenges facing state and nation-building efforts in Nigeria are a result of the neglect of history. “History of inter-group relations in Nigeria has confirmed the extent of interactions among Nigerian ethnic groups or nationalities long before the imposition of colonial rule.

It would have been the duty of History as a subject in schools, to bring these truths to young Nigerians to influence their understanding of life and what roles they could play in cementing the relationship among groups.” However, the government finally had a rethink and on June 21, 2019 the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari reversed it and ordered that from the 2020 academic calendar all primary and secondary schools should commence the teaching of history as a stand-alone subject.

Of course, this reversal brought joy to many across the land – but wait a minute for all the years that history was taught in primary and secondary schools, did we as Nigerians truly imbibe it and learn from what it taught us? Unfortunately, considering the way we are now as a nation, the answer must be a big NO! While it is true that when the British Union Jack was lowered and replaced by our greenwhite- green flag on October 1, 1960, those that took up the mantle of leading the newly independent nation had already left primary and secondary schools, however, they would still have come across the subject at one stage or the other during their educational pursuits.

Again, one can safely argue that whatever history they learnt would not be totally relevant to piloting the affairs of Nigeria, but the same defence cannot be said of many of those now running the show now because there are countless historical landmarks available for them to have imbibed in order to ensure that as they say: “history doesn’t repeat itself”. But alas, this is not the case which is why 51 years after the bloody civil war in which more than a million Nigerians reportedly lost their lives; the drumbeats that led to the darkest days in our history have refused to go away.

The Igbos, who’s bid to break away and form Biafra triggered the crisis, are still complaining of the very same issues of marginalisation and being treated like second class citizens in the country. Although the pogroms against people from the South East, especially in the Northern part of the country, is not an issue as it was in the run up to the first shots of the civil war being fired on July 6, 1967, there are still a number of glaring inequalities staring them in the face to make them decidedly unhappy with their plight.

Coincidentally or unfortunately (pick the most appropriate), this is again taking place with a Northerner as head of government just like the situation in the 60s. Since Major General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi headed a government for roughly six months (between January 16, 1966 until his assassination on July 29, 1966), the closest a person from the East of the River Niger has come to leading the nation was when Dr. Alexander Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme served as Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s Vice President from 1979 to 1983 during the Second Republic. Sadly, rather than take this historical fact into cognisance, there are many stringent voices from across the country indicating that this anomaly may not change any time soon, even with the next general elections just around the corner.

Incidentally, it was the failure of the politicians to learn from the mistakes of their predecessors in the 60s which prompted the military to step in and terminate the civilian experiment in 1966 that meant that exactly the same fate befell them 17 years later when the military again sent them packing in December 1983.

Although they claimed that they were serving the people, the politicians just could not get their act together with internal bickering, mudslinging, and accusations of fraud, monumental corruption and stolen elections drastically affecting the fortunes of the country and by extension the people who saw their standard of living nose dive. Thus, when the military struck, it was with joy that millions of Nigerians who only four years earlier had voted in civil elections, welcomed them back with open arms.

Despondently, 38 years later have our politicians learnt from history and amended their ways? Events of the past few weeks clearly show that they have not. A simple internal election conducted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) only exposed the fault lines in the party with many kicking against the outcome of the ward congresses, which were held across the country with party stakeholders locked in a fightto- finish for the control of the party’s soul in many states. Following the intrigues that hallmarked the congresses, which claimed one life and injured many in Ekiti; parallel exercises in Lagos and Ogun, and bickering in Akwa Ibom, Osun and Delta, among other states, the pro and anti-Mai Mala Buni-led national leadership stakeholders, have returned to the trenches. Ideally this should have been a wonderful opportunity for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cash in on the APC’s woes, but even they are battling their own internal demons with the National Chairman Uche Secondus battling to stay in power.

On Tuesday, the simmering tension in the party reached boiling point when seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) resigned. The National Youth Leader of the PDP, Udo Okoye, who confirmed the resignations, claimed the deputies were fed up with the leadership style of Secondus. Of course, we all know that all this tension is caused not because they are fighting for the good of the common man but rather because of their own interests. I’m sure if there was nothing in it for them, the battles would not be this intense. In hindsight perhaps Obasanjo saw what we did not in scrapping history lessons because at the end of the day we clearly have not learnt anything from our knowledge of our past – anyway!

