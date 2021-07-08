Do you need soap to wash fruits, vegetables?

To minimise the risk of food poisoning, people really need to wash produce before eating it, though no special produce washes are required. Five to 10 seconds is typically sufficient, so long asyou’recovering thefullsurfaceof theproduce item. Rinsingremoves debris and dirt and anymicrobialcontaminantstheymaycontain. According to an Assistant Cooperative Extension Specialist in Community Food Safety at the University of California, Davis, Erin DiCaprio, “None of our food is sterile; there are always microorganisms there, but there are certain types that if we ingest, we become sick.”

Food safety specialists keep their eyes on certain pathogens, both bacteria and viruses, that have been associated with dangerous outbreaks tied to produce. For example, E. coli O157:H7, a bacterium found in the intestines of cattle and other animals, also turns up in leafy greens and, if ingested, can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Washing also helps remove some of the surface pesticides that may be present, though guidelines are generally the same for organic produce as for conventional produce. With greens, such as romaine lettuce, a good approach is to break off and rinse individual leaves, then dry in a salad spinner. Another strategy is to submerge the produce in a bowl of water before rinsing. Dr. DiCaprio does not recommend special product washes, bleaches or detergents. “There can actually be negative impacts on health if consuming residual levels of soap or other detergents,” she said.

“It’s more of a marketing type of thing. I personally wouldn’t spendmymoneyonthembecauseI knowthey aren’t any more effective than regular water.” Lastly, some temperature tips. While heat can inactivate microorganisms, hot water does not appear to be more effective than cold water in terms of food safety. The level of heat required would most likely be too hot to subject your hands to in the sink and might affect the quality of the produce. If you see dirt, sand or grit on your produce — for example, in the grooves of a celery stalk —you’d certainly want to remove that material.

But it’s also important to rinse off dust and other small debris that you may not see but that can also contain harmful germs. Washing won’t completely decontaminate a piece of produce, Dr. DiCaprio said, but generally removes 90 per cent to 99 per cent of the microorganisms. Ingesting fewer microbes makes it less likely you’ll get sick.

Like this: Like Loading...