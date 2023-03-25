Do2Tun: Loyalty is big challenge in entertainment industry

•How I once stopped a fan from committing suicide

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode better known as Do2Tun is one of Nigeria’s respectable hype men who have helped change the face of that sector of the entertainment industry. Do2Tun is also an on-air personality, video jockey, actor and media entrepreneur with years of experience. He came to wider prominence as a TV and radio personality while hosting shows and concerts; he is currently one of the most sought after hype men in the entertainment industry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Do2Tun spoke about raising the image of hype men in Nigeria among other issues. Excerpts:

You are an on-air personality, video jockey, actor and media entrepreneur; how are you able to hone your skills?

I feel like I am one of the most hardworking media guys in Nigeria. I am on TV, radio and hosting shows. I worked in Cool FM from November 1, 2004 and then starting a career that everybody has jumped on now, ‘Hype’ and making it a household thing. I play as a boss at a content hub company called ‘Cloud Africa’. There is so much that has shaped me.

I am grateful to God for how far I have come. A lot of people may not know that I started out as an intern, but I have worked through the ranks. I was a guy who could not speak properly when I started out on radio, but I made it a point to work on myself. Also, as much as I love radio, dancing was my first love. I created a group while in school called ‘Xtreme Dancers’ and then moved into mainstream dancing and met the likes of Ruggedman who embodied dance. I wanted to be everything I love and that is what being a Hype Man entails for me. Now hosting the biggest TV show, Pepsi Turnup Friday night, which brings families together, is a big deal for me because I have learnt over time.

That is why I have always come out different and you can pull me out from the crowd, you will notice me because everything I have done, I do it well. For instance, radio show has always been hosted by women and I used to have a show called Sleep Talk where people will call me, those who are depressed, going through marriage challenges, and they hit me up. So, I grew up to understand people’s mind and human communication. This is a show no guy has ever hosted and I have been on it for years.

Could you share some interesting twist in your career path as not everyone in your line is rising like you?

When I started out with my stage name, I remember a broadcaster asked me ‘what kind of name is that?’ But years after, he called me ‘DO2DTUN’ and it cracked me up. So, for anything you do in life, if you want to grow, sometimes you don’t have a name until you back it with hard work. The twist, for me, was how I kicked off hype. I started a show on radio called the ‘Party Club Mix’. Any dancehall you see, there’s always a DJ and a man on the microphone. I replicated it on radio and it worked. So I started getting invitations to clubs at that time, there was no hype man in the club, but with me, I made it a commercial craft and that is how hype started to spread across Africa. There is no party where there is no hype man now.

What drives and motivates you?

It is the love for what I do and the inspirational messages I get that fire up in the lives of others. Also, being a dad and seeing through the eyes of my kids how they are proud of their dad and seeing who they can be. The fact that I can put a smile on people’s faces also inspires me. One time, I was on a show and I kept looking at this guy and asking if he was okay. He later told me he had planned committing suicide that night and was happy I reached out to him.

What key challenge would you say you have faced in the industry?

One of the key challenges I have faced in the industry is loyalty and how a career can grow big and be endangered. In my space of broadcasting, I have realised that we have presenters and no broadcasters. People just want those with great voices and not people with great minds. So, having to prove yourself and get it done the way it should and maintain that standard is a struggle sometimes. Also, a lot of broadcasters work so hard and are not remunerated accordingly.

What key advice do you have for young people seeking to build a career path in the industry?

I want to tell a lot of young people, I think sometimes it’s still okay to be a bit traditional, as much as you want to be a millennial. I feel it keeps you grounded. I feel like people have lost their values and their norms to what is new. Be new but still be a bit conventional. I think that is what has kept me this long. What being traditional means is, I stay humble and respectful – that’s how it is these days. You have to be able to grow yourself and do it judiciously. So for the very young person out there, no man is indispensable, you are replaceable. But for you to have longevity in what you do, you must remain traditional. Still have to seek advice, listen more and always make sure you still have those values with you.

What was growing up like and how has it help shape your career path?

I am from a family where my dad was a building engineer and my mum a retired nurse. I was born and bred in Surulere, Lagos. I attended Kemeesther Nursery and Primary School. I was an average kid who had dreams, I loved playing football at the time but my dad didn’t like it. He was very strict while my mum is a staunch Christian, a Deeper Life Church member.

So, I grew up in a home where it was necessary to have morning devotions, pray and read the bible, although my dad was liberal about it. The diversity was clear. I was a very playful child and I got a lot of it in my report cards, my dad didn’t like it. On what shaped my career path, my dad would buy a lot of newspapers and ensure we watched only educating TV programmes like Food Basket, Gboromiro and Tales by Moonlight. For radio, my dad bought me a transistor radio as a gift so l listened to popular shows like Good Morning America by Shakazali and the late Tope Brown on Rhythm. Then, I grew up doing radio commentary which is what am doing till date. We talk about social issues in music and entertainment. I grew up to love radio to the point where if I do anything wrong, when my dad is done beating me, he would take the radio away from me. My parents did a good job raising me and my siblings.

You are quite fashionable. What does fashion mean to you?

I realise that you are exactly the way you are, the way you present yourself. They used to think that radio broadcasters are not good looking and fashionable, but shoutout to a lot of guys like us who changed that narrative, the likes of Toolz, Gbemi and Toke Makinwa. It is because we realised that it’s not just going to be that – you have to come correct. Fashion, for me, is not about the quality or the quantity; it is about how you carry it.

