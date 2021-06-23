Doctor, Army deserter held for selling ‘drug cookies,’ cocaine

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a medical doctor, Jane Ofoma, for allegedly selling ‘drug cookies’ through her online catering service in Auchi, Edo State. The 26-year-old suspect was said to be selling the ‘drug cookies’ and biscuits through her Omachi’s Kitchen. The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that Ofoma was arrested following an intelligence and surveillance by the narcotic officers of the Edo State Command on June 19. According to him, the narcotic officers stormed the suspect’s operational base at Number 1, Winners Way, Auchi.

He said: “When she was arrested, at least 94 pieces of cookies produced with cannabis sativa were recovered from her kitchen. The graduate of Medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) recently completed her housemanship at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital. “During interrogation the suspect confessed to be baking the cookies with skunk.”

In a similar vein, a 30-year-old man, Emmanuel Ehiramhen, of Number 10, Egan Street, Ekpoma, was arrested by officers of the Edo State Command of the agency for allegedly dealing in crack cocaine. Babafemi also said that the NDLEA operatives in Kwara State arrested a 52-year-old former soldier, Ibrahim Musa, with 12.167 kilograms of Arizona (cannabis sativa), four grams of cocaine and 25 grams of flunitrazepam.

The suspect was apprehended on June 17 at Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin metropolis when he arrived from Lagos to supply his customers. Babafemi said the former sergeant had worked in the Maintenance Department at Abalti Barracks, Lagos, from where he was deployed to 117 Battalion at Chibok, Borno State before he deserted the Army. Musa arrived Ilorin in company with his wife, Basirat Musa, in his Honda Accord car with registration number JJ 707 BL Lagos with the seized exhibit. The NDLEA spokesman said Musa was arrested at the point of delivery by operatives of Kwara State Command of the agency. He said: “During interrogation, Musa revealed that while at Chibok he got the connection of a supplier of Arizona (cannabis) and other drugs in Lagos who he immediately contacted when he deserted the Army in October 2020. “He decided to go into the illicit drug business to enable him to fend for his two wives and three children. The suspect revealed that the latest journey was his second trip to Ilorin to deliver the drugs and decided to travel with one of his wives, who was not aware of his mission to Ilorin.”

