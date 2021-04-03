Arts & Entertainments

‘Doctor Bello’, ‘Oloibiri’ set to premiere on Netflix

Posted on

Netflix appears to have a film-filled month for its Nigerian subscribers with its recently unveiled titles slated for release this month. The highlights include: Tony Abulu’s 2013 film ‘Doctor Bello’ and Curtis Graham’s 2016 action thriller ‘Oloibiri’.

Both critically acclaimed titles will premiere exclusively on the platform on April 16 and 21 respectively. Abulu’s ‘Doctor Bello’ follows the story of Dr. Durant (Isaiah Washington), a US doctor who resorts to a potion procured from Dr. Bello (Jimmy Jean-Louis), a Nigerian traditional healer, in a bid to save his seven-year-old patient.

For refusing to reveal the source of the potion, Dr. Bello is arrested for medical malpractice then falls critically ill in jail. In order to save Dr. Bello’s life, Durant visits Nigeria to find the potion but ends up discovering his destiny. Graham’s ‘Oloibiri’ explores the exploitation of oil rich communities. It follows the historical story of how government agencies and international oil companies ravaged Oloibiri community where Nigeria’s first commercial oil well was discovered. Equally star-studded, the film stars veteran actors Olu Jacobs, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett and Segun Arinze alongside Ivie Okujaye, Daniel K. Daniel and Bradley Gordon.

