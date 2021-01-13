Metro & Crime

Doctor denies ‘dying patient’ treatment over comment on ‘dirty facility’

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

A hospital, (name withheld), located along Onitsha-Owerri road has rejected a ‘dying patient’ admitted to the hospital because a nurse in the hospital was admonished to keep the place “clean” as the facility was evidently untidy
Consequently, the Medical Director of the Hospital, (name withheld), declined to render medical service to the octogenarian grandmother, because a member of her family dared to complain that the hospital was dirty.
One of the sons of the slumped octogenarian, Prospect Mlemchukwu, who spoke to our correspondent said that the “hospital is the worst he has ever seen before” and should be monitored closely by relevant agencies as the managers of the hospital were more homicidal in their approach to medical practise than humanitarian.
He narrated: “I was called a few days ago that my mum was seriously ill and that I should come over to the hospital. I went there with my brother Chijioke.
“On reaching there, I saw that where they kept my mother was like a refuse heap, unfit for humans. The rooms in the hospital were very dirty and unkempt with dilapidated equipment.
“So I asked my sister why they brought my mother to this hospital because the hospital doesn’t look good at all. But my sister told me that the doctor treating my mother is a good doctor and I agreed.”
He added that a lady nurse had offered to sell them a face masks for N200 and thereafter they had admonished her that the clinic was untidy and unhygienic for dispensing medications and treating patients and that they should do more in the area cleanliness.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Protest rocks Oyo over fuel price, electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Iba dan

Members of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB) and the civil society organisations, including Joint Action Front (JAF), yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, Oyo State, to demand an immediate reversal of hike in the electricity tariff and fuel price.   Membership of ASCAB involved in the protest included the Nigeria Labour Congress […]
Metro & Crime

Offa bank robbery: We had no access to armoury –Sergeant

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

A sergeant, Sulaiman Mahmoud, has revealed why policemen on duty on April 5, 2018, when a police station and some banks in Offa, Kwara State were attacked were helpless.   Mahmoud was the station guard on the day of the attack. At the continuation of hearing on the robbery case at the Kwara State High […]
Metro & Crime

One shot as gunmen sack A’Ibom church

Posted on Author Reporter

*Worshippers flee   Tony Anichebe, Uyo   There was panic in Inen Ikot Esse village in OrukAnam Local Government Area on Sunday as gunmen invaded one of the Pentecostal churches (name withheld) shooting the church Elder while members scampered for safety. It was learnt that the cultists numbering 10 stormed the church premises at about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica