Doctor denies ‘dying patient’ treatment over comment on ‘dirty facility’

A hospital, (name withheld), located along Onitsha-Owerri road has rejected a ‘dying patient’ admitted to the hospital because a nurse in the hospital was admonished to keep the place “clean” as the facility was evidently untidy

Consequently, the Medical Director of the Hospital, (name withheld), declined to render medical service to the octogenarian grandmother, because a member of her family dared to complain that the hospital was dirty.

One of the sons of the slumped octogenarian, Prospect Mlemchukwu, who spoke to our correspondent said that the “hospital is the worst he has ever seen before” and should be monitored closely by relevant agencies as the managers of the hospital were more homicidal in their approach to medical practise than humanitarian.

He narrated: “I was called a few days ago that my mum was seriously ill and that I should come over to the hospital. I went there with my brother Chijioke.

“On reaching there, I saw that where they kept my mother was like a refuse heap, unfit for humans. The rooms in the hospital were very dirty and unkempt with dilapidated equipment.

“So I asked my sister why they brought my mother to this hospital because the hospital doesn’t look good at all. But my sister told me that the doctor treating my mother is a good doctor and I agreed.”

He added that a lady nurse had offered to sell them a face masks for N200 and thereafter they had admonished her that the clinic was untidy and unhygienic for dispensing medications and treating patients and that they should do more in the area cleanliness.

Like this: Like Loading...