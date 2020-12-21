Doctor goes berserk, destroys Dana counter, other equipment

For more than 30 minutes, a middle-aged man, Dr. Chike Okogwu and some passengers went berserk as they engaged in wanton destruction of properties belonging to Dana Airlines and unleashed violence on staff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Allegedly in response to a rescheduled flight, the passengers led by Okogwu became combative, went on rampage destroyed the carrier’s reservation computer system and counters after physically assaulting Dana staff who took to their heels.

The irate passengers effortlessly carried out the action without security operatives in sight to arrest or stop them from executing their action.

The situation, while it lasted exposed the airport and other users of the airport to danger as they were seen sacking the entire workers in the area before they commenced destruction of properties.

New Telegraph learnt that Okogwu and others had been contacted by security operatives long after he left the scene of violence as Dana vowed that they would press vandalism and assault charges against him to serve as deterrent to other would-be violators.

A viral video captured the incident at the airline’s counters at the Abuja airport.

Dana, in a statement condemned the violent conduct of Okogwu and others that took part in the act.

