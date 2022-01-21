Doctor lists Nations Cup gains for Garoua citizens

Dr. Ibrahima Housseini, the coordinator of the Republic of Cameroon Public Health Emergency Coordination Centre for COVID-19 vaccination and test situated at the front of the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua has listed two major gains of the city as one of the host communities of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The doctor, who was seen coordinating his staff, said the city has experienced a lot of transformation since the preparation for the championship started. According to him, the citizens have seen changes in a lot of things while stating two major gains of the competition. “The AFCON coming here has afforded the government to improve on infrastructures starting from roads and building of hotels,” he said. “The government also built two new stadiums that would be useful for our clubs here in Garoua joining the main stadium and the Cotton Sports Stadium. “Also looking at the people, the market, houses, transportation and the likes, they have enjoyed tremendous progress in the last two weeks,” he said
