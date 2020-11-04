Sports

Doctor: Maradona’s brain surgery ‘successful’

Diego Maradona has had successful surgery for a bleed on the brain, his public relations team has said.
The operation took place at a private hospital less than a week after his 60th birthday.
His personal doctor Leopoldo Luque said the Argentine was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma – an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.
The football legend is said to be recovering well after an operation to stop a bleed on the brain, reports Sky Sports.
This was likely to have been caused by an accident, the doctor added, although the former football star has said he does not remember such a thing.
Maradona’s spokesman described his surgery as “all successful”, adding that it “happened as expected”.
Donato Villani, head of the Argentine national team’s medical staff, said the procedure was complicated by Maradona’s past treatment for cardiac problems and use of drugs and alcohol.
Maradona, captain of the 1986 World Cup-winning team, will rest in a private clinic near Buenos Aires for at least 48 hours.
He has been a controversial figure since his playing days, having been sent home from the 1994 World Cup in the US for failing a drugs test and dropping in and out of the sport as a coach.

