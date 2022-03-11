Arts & Entertainments

Doctor told me I have five years to live – Kemi Afolabi

Popular Yoruba actress, Kemi Afolabi has revealed her doctor told her she has five years left to live.

Afolabi said this in a recent interview on Friday with Chude Jideonwo, disclosing that she was diagnosed with lupus.

The actress said that the illness has cost her a lot, adding that she had to sell some of her properties.

She revealed that the doctor broke the news to her a year ago and she does not know how long she has left.

Afolabi, who quoted her doctor, said, “Make sure you are with your loved ones. At least, you still have up to five years to live.”

“I have lupus. It’s not curable. I just have to take medications for the rest of my life,” she said.

She disclosed that she is continually in pain.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs. It has no cure but can only be managed.

American singer, Selena Gomez has been open about her battle with lupus and had to undergo kidney transplant surgery years back following complications from lupus

 

