News Top Stories

Doctors adamant as FG pressures union to end strike

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) insists its strike continues despite moves by the Federal Government to persuade resident doctors in public hospitals to return to work. The union ordered its members to down tools beginning from Monday over poor facilities, pay and insurance benefits. Following the development, patients have been abandoned to their fate as medical activities in public hospitals have been affected by the strike. President of the association, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, said yesterday they would only call off the strike when the Federal Government honours its agreement with NARD as contained in the Memorandum of Understanding between both parties. Uyilawa said without the government honouring the agreement, the strike would continue. According to him, the government failed to honour its promises after they called off previous strikes to press home their demands.

“This time around the strike is total; until they honour their own agreement, there is no going back,” he said. When asked whether the doctors shouldn’t have a rethink about the strike and return to work, especially following the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country, Uyilawa lamented that many doctors died during in the course of delivering care for sick Nigerians.

He said: “Do you know how many medical doctors have died from COVID-19; don’t the children of doctors go to school? “Can’t the government have a re-think about the strike and honour the agreement it signed with NARD? “This is the same question we are asking: shouldn’t the government have a rethink and honour its obligations when (doctors) are suffering and dying?” He said some members of the union had not received salary for upwards of 19 months. “They are human beings like you and me and they have families to take care of,” Uyilawa said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Women are more intelligent than men –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said that women have proven to be more intelligent than men. According to a statement by the Special Assistant to Amaechi on Media, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, the Minister expressed this position at the second edition of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), where he was the […]
News

Failed state: Nigeria on autopilot – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Financial Times editorial on the sorry state of affairs in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari was a confirmation that the country is on “autopilot”. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, accused the presidency of arrogance and of […]
News

Gunmen invade Ogila-ama community in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Unknown gunmen at the early hours of Friday invaded Ogila- ama community in Opuoama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The incident, which occurred about 5am and lingered on till 7am, saw the yet-to-be identified gunmen setting some buildings in the community ablaze. It was learnt that Lorhibolouikie Ogoro, a native […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica