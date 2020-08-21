Doctors ban Putin critic from leaving Russia

Doctors have banned Alexei Navalny, the Putin critic who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, from being transported abroad.

His spokeswoman said doctors had caved to Kremlin pressure – but a head doctor said the decision was made because he was not well enough.

According to Sky News, a plane had apparently been due to transport him to Germany for treatment following the alleged poisoning.

The long-time critic of President Vladimir Putin, 44, is fighting for his life after drinking tea that allies believe was laced with poison.

Doctors treating him in the Siberian city of Omsk have not yet confirmed that diagnosis – but said it is one of several versions they are considering.

