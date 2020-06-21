Doctors call off strike after NGF intervention

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has intervened in the trade dispute embarked on by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, (NARD).

NGF Chairman and Ondo State Governor, Kayode Fayemi had met with the NARD executive on Thursday last week and prevailed on them to call off the strike.

Fayemi, according to statement from the NGF secretariat, had reminded the doctors of their Hippocratic oath and advised them to always bring their conscience to the fore “because when you strike it is not the men in power that suffer but the common man on the streets.”

He, however, commended them for their service to the fatherland even when they have lucrative offers abroad.

The governor appealed to the doctors to call off the strike, promising that the NGF would meet in a week’s time and consider their grievances.

The doctors, led by their President, Dr Aliyu Sokomba and National Secretary, Dr Bilkisu, promised to consult with their members and report back later.

The NARD, on Saturday night, communicated to the NGF that the strike has been suspended.

