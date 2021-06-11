Doctors embark on strike in Ondo over alleged lack of welfare

Medical doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, Ondo State chapter, have embarked on a two-week warning strike. The doctors hinged their resolve to embark on the industrial action over alleged failure by the state government to prioritise their welfare. According to the doctors in a letter sent to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the government had for some months failed to pay their salaries arrears as well as the failure to resolve the issue of exodus of doctors and other health workers, among others.

The letter titled; ‘Notice of Withdrawal of Service,’ was signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the NAGGMDP, Dr Roland Arohunmolase and Dr. Richard Obe. The letter reads in part; “With due respect to your office, we write to notify your office of the immediate withdrawal of service by our members working under Ondo State government civil service.

“Following Ordinary General Meeting of our association held on Wednesday, 9th of June, 2021, members resolved to proceed with a two weeks warning strike starting from 8am, 10th of June, 2021.” The doctors added that some of the grounds for the industrial action included; “Non-payment of salary arrears being owed health workers in Ondo State (January, 2017, March, April and May 2021), gross understaffing of government hospitals, following the mass exodus of doctors and other health workers from the state, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...