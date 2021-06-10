Doctors embark on strike in Ondo over welfare, shortage of personnel

Medical doctors, under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, Ondo State chapter, have embarked on a two-week warning strike.

The doctors hinged their resolve to embark on the industrial action over the alleged failure of the state government to prioritise their welfare.

According to the doctors, in a letter sent to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the government had for some months failed to pay their salary arrears as well as the failure to resolve the issue of exodus of doctors and other health workers among other issues.

The letter titled: ‘Notice of Withdrawal of Service’ was signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the NAGGMDP, Dr Roland Arohunmolase, and Dr. Richard Obe.

The letter read: “With due respect to your office, we write to notify your office of the immediate withdrawal of service by our members working under Ondo State Government Civil Service. Following the Ordinary General Meeting of our association held on Wednesday 9th of June, 2021, members resolved at proceeding on two weeks warning strike starting from 8:00am, 10th of June, 2021.”

The doctors added that some of the grounds for the industrial action included “non-payment of salaries arrears being owed health workers in Ondo State (January, 2017, March, April and May 2021), Gross under-staffing of government hospitals following mass exodus of doctors and other health workers from the state.

