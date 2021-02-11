News

Doctors have turned health space into acrimonious war zone -Medical Lab Scientists

Following the ongoing controversy over the Medical and Dental Practitioners (MDP) re-enactment bill currently undergoing review at the National Assembly, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria  (AMLSN), has accused medical doctors of turning the health sector into an “acrimonious” war zone.

Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja, the National President AMLSN, Prof. James Damen, raised concerns that the Medical and Dental practitioners (MDP) reenactment bill was in conflict with some part of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) Act.

Infuriated with the alleged bias against health workers unions at the recent public hearing of five health Bills at the National Assembly, the AMLSN has demanded immediate replacement of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe  from presiding over hearing of the bills .

He said, “What the MDP re-enactment bill is asking the National Assembly to do is what the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Nigeria has rejected from the eye of the law on many occasions.
“NEC to this end, calls upon the National Assembly to follow suit and reject the bill in line with the submissions of National Universities Commission (NUC), Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria AMLSN), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) and the generality of Nigerians.

“NEC wishes to call on the Senate President, Sen. Dr. Anmed Lawal, CFR to immediately replace the current Chairman, Senate Committee, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, who doubles as the sponsor of the proposed amendment of the Medical and Dental Practitioners of Nigeria (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2020, in view of his clear lack of objectivity, clear biased and preferred interest on the bill
 
“NEC regrets that the Nigerian Health space has been turned into an acrimonious war zone by medical doctors whose insistence on leadership of the system from the hospitals to the ministries and to every health-related committee has created more harm and calls for unbundling of the system to have other Health Professionals man these leadership position as history has shown that the system functioned better in this respect.
“Synergy among Health Professionals would help create a better working environment, which is important to patient-centred Healthcare delivery and safety. The leadership of World Health Organisation (WHO) as we speak, is under a laboratory.”
 

Our Reporters

