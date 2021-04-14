Doctors, health workers in Ogun embark on strike over abduction of colleagues

Medical doctors and nurses working in all Ogun State-owned hospitals and health facilities have declared a strike action to protest against the incessant kidnappings of their colleagues in the state. The doctors and nurses under the auspices of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) declared their intention in a letter they jointly addressed to the Commissioner of Health, Dr Tomi Coker. They accused the government of noncommittal in securing release of the abducted health workers.

The letter titled; “Notification of Withdrawal of Service,” was dated April 12, 2021, and was jointly signed by the state NMA Chairman, Oladayo Ogunlaja and the state Chairman of NANNM, Roseline Solarin. They said the “no-work protest” takes effect from 12 midnight on Tuesday.

A medical doctor, Oladunni Odetola and a nurse, identified simply as Mrs. Bamgbose were kidnapped last Wednesday, but had since regained their freedom. Odetola, who is the head of General Hospital, Imeko, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, alongside the nurse were kidnapped on the Abeokuta-Imeko road. Their abductors demanded a N20 million ransom before they could be released, a development that led to fund raising among the health workers in the state in order to secure the release of their colleagues. Confirming their release to New Telegraph yesterday, the state Chairman of NMA, Ogunlaja Oladayo, said both Odetola and Bamgbose were released on Monday.

