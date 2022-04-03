Doctors in shock as baby with two heads, three arms, two hearts is born

Taliban bars government employees without beards from work

A baby born with two heads, three arms and two hearts has left doctors stunned in India. Shaheen Khan and her husband, Sohail, were expecting two fully formed twins, but were shocked when she gave birth to what appeared to be a baby with two heads on March 28 in Ratlam, in the Indian State of Madhya Pradesh.

The condition is known as dicephalic parapagus, where two infants are joined by one torso and often results in a stillbirth.

But the miracle conjoined twins have so far survived and have been admitted to a hospital in the nearby city of Indore to be monitored by doctors. Shaheen remains in the district hospital in Ratlam. One of the doctors, Dr. Lahoti, said: “These kinds of cases are rare and the condition of babies remains uncertain, especially in the initial days. “Due to this, we have kept them under observation.

We have not planned for any surgery on the patient.” Twins born with two heads, but sharing one body, are known as dicephalic parapagus, an extremely unusual form of conjoinment which is said to affect only one in a million births.

It comes after a 21-year-old woman delivered a baby with two heads and three arms in 2019, also in India. Babita Ahirwar and her husband, Jaswant Singh Ahirwar, said they were shocked when she delivered the infant on November 23 of that year.

Mr Ahirwar said: ‘We are shocked. It is unbelievable. “Everyone is shocked to see them. We cannot believe our child has two heads.” Mr and Mrs Ahirwar, from Basauda village in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India, were initially devastated. The couple had married 18 months prior and were eagerly awaiting their first child.

According to local reports, they were told to expect conjoined twins around the 35th week of pregnancy. But after a C-section they welcomed a ‘baby with two heads’. Mrs Ahirwar told a local news agency: ‘It was a mixed feeling when the nurses handed over the baby to me.

“Initially, I thought it was a twin but when the nurses removed the towel, I was shocked to see our firstborn with two heads and three hands.

“All we wanted was a normal and healthy baby, but the Almighty wanted to punish us this way. I don’t know why.” In another development, the Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban has instructed all government employees to wear a beard and adhere to a dress code or risk being fired, three sources told Reuters.

This was the latest of several new restrictions imposed by the hard-line Islamist administration. The sources said representatives from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were patrolling the entrances to government offices on Monday to check that employees were in compliance with the new rules. Employees were being instructed not to shave their beards and to wear local clothing consisting of a long, loose top and trousers, and a hat or turban.

They were also told to ensure they prayed at the correct times, two of the sources said. Workers were told they would from now on be unable to enter offices and would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress code, the sources said. A spokesman for the public morality ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier, the Taliban had banned women from taking flights without a male chaperone and failed to open girls’ schools as promised. On Sunday, it ordered parks to be segregated by sex, with women allowed to enter three days a week and men the other four days, including the weekend, meaning even married couples and families cannot visit together.

The Taliban administration has drawn criticism at home and from Western governments for forcing its hard-line interpretation of Islamic law on all Afghans.

The Taliban said they would respect everyone’s rights in line with Islamic law and Afghan customs and that they have changed since their 1996- 2001 rules, when they barred women from leaving the house without a male relative and forced men to grow beards.

Wednesday’s u-turn on girls’ schools led to protests from the international community, including the United States, which pulled out of planned meetings with Taliban officials in Qatar, to discuss key economic issues. The Taliban needs Western countries to lift sanctions that are crippling the Afghan economy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...