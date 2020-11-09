Metro & Crime

Doctors, lawyers down tools in Ondo over non-payment of salaries, allowances

Doctors in Ondo State have embarked on indefinite strike over non-payment of four months’ salaries by the state government.
This is just as legal officers in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, under the aegis of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN), also down tools over what was described as despicable and deplorable conditions which its members were subjected to.
The doctors, under the auspices of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) chapter, Ondo State, during an emergency meeting in Akure, the state capital, frowned at the continued silence of government on their demands.
According to the aggrieved doctors, the industrial action became imperative following the expiration of the seven-day warning strike which was embarked upon last week.
During the warning strike, the Spokesperson for the doctors, Dr. Taiwo Olaigbe had stated that they will withdraw their services from hospital wards if their demands were not met.
Olaigbe who said the state health system was on the brink of collapsed insisted that they would not return work until all their salaries are paid.
Speaking on the development, the Acting President of NARD, Ondo State, Dr. Sanni Oriyomi, who addressed journalists in Akure said they could no longer pretend that all was well with them.
According to Dr. Oriyomi, besides the non-payment of salaries, there were issues of dearth of doctors and House Officers within the state’s health sector.

