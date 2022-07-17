Doctors: Osinbajo’s surgical procedure successful

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday underwent a successful surgery on his leg following an ijnjury. Doctors, who performed a surgical operation on the Vice President, said that the procedure was successful.

The Spokesperson of the Vice President, Laolu Akande made this known yesterday. Earlier in a similar release, Akande said that his principal was hospitalised in the hospital over leg injury and he was to under go surgery.

Aknade said the operation was to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

He said that the Vice President was alert and well. Akande quoted the reports signed by Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, thus: “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director). The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”

