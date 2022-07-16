News

Doctors: Osinbajo’s surgical procedure successful

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Doctors, who performed a surgical operation on the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, have said that the procedure was successful.

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Saturday.

Aknade said the operation was to treat a recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

He said that the Vice President was alert and well.

Akande quoted the reports signed by
Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, thus: “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke) (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist), and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”

 

Reporter

