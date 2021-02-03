News

Doctors protest Akeredolu’s half-salary policy, proceed on strike

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Medical doctors in Ondo State Government’s hospitals yesterday embarked on an indefinite strike over plans by the Oluwarotimi Akeredoluled government to pay 50 per cent salary to workers in the state.

Last week, organised labour in the state had agreed to payment of half-salary after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stated that borrowing to augment payment of salary was no longer sustainable. But the doctors under the auspices of Ondo Government Doctors Forum (OGDF) protested the policy, saying they were not carried along by the organised labour before a deal on the half-salary was struck even though they were not members of the organised labour but professional bodies.

Spokesman for the OGDF, Dr. Omolayo Olubosede, who spoke after an emergency meeting of the Forum, said doctors would not be able to survive on 50 per cent salary as they had earlier written to Akeredolu intimating him of their plight but did not get any response. Olubosede said: “The payment of half-salary was insensitive and unfortunate in the middle of a pandemic despite owing us four months. “Doctors in Ondo are working under harsh condition. We cannot work from home. It is unfathomable that we are being paid half salary. We are not insensitive to the hardship this action will bring. It is our hope that the government get back to us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DSS frees ex-Speaker, Na’Abba, after interactions

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday, freed a former Speaker of the House  Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, after hours of “friendly” interaction.   Recall that a newlyformed group, the National Consultative Front (NCFront) had, over the weekend, informed the public of an invitation it said was sent to Na’Abba by the DSS, which is […]
News Top Stories

CBN commits N200bn to FG’s housing scheme

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

As part of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), the Federal Government will, this week, flag off its Social Housing Scheme designed to build about 300,000 units of affordable shelter for Nigerians. Already, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has committed an initial N200 billion to the project.   The scheme, which will take off in […]
News

2023 Igbo Presidency Project: Ohanaeze Youths declare war on PDP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi ABA

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has said that Igbos will join forces with other Nigerians to make the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a permanent opposition party in the country except they reverse the 2023 presidential ticket zoning formula.   OYC said that the PDP’s game plan of an open presidential contest was cleverly designed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica