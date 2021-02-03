Doctors protest Akeredolu’s half-salary policy, proceed on strike

Medical doctors in Ondo State Government’s hospitals yesterday embarked on an indefinite strike over plans by the Oluwarotimi Akeredoluled government to pay 50 per cent salary to workers in the state.

Last week, organised labour in the state had agreed to payment of half-salary after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stated that borrowing to augment payment of salary was no longer sustainable. But the doctors under the auspices of Ondo Government Doctors Forum (OGDF) protested the policy, saying they were not carried along by the organised labour before a deal on the half-salary was struck even though they were not members of the organised labour but professional bodies.

Spokesman for the OGDF, Dr. Omolayo Olubosede, who spoke after an emergency meeting of the Forum, said doctors would not be able to survive on 50 per cent salary as they had earlier written to Akeredolu intimating him of their plight but did not get any response. Olubosede said: “The payment of half-salary was insensitive and unfortunate in the middle of a pandemic despite owing us four months. “Doctors in Ondo are working under harsh condition. We cannot work from home. It is unfathomable that we are being paid half salary. We are not insensitive to the hardship this action will bring. It is our hope that the government get back to us.”

