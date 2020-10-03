Doctors remove toothbrush from patient’s stomach after surgery

In India, a bloodied toothbrush had to be removed from a man’s stomach after he swallowed it while cleaning the back of his throat. Doctors removed the 19cm-long brush within 24 hours, fearing that leaving it any longer could have been fatal.

The patient, 39, whose name has been withheld, was brushing his teeth on Wednesday, September 30 when it slipped. He was rushed to a nearby health clinic, which quickly referred him to a hospital more than 100km away.

An X-ray and further tests couldn’t locate the brush in the man’s throat – leading doctors to conclude it was in his stomach. A minor operation was performed a short time later and the brush was removed.

The man remain admitted in the hospital and will reportedly be discharged soon. Dr. Bomni Tayeng, a senior surgeon at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pradesh, India, who shared the incident on Facebook, said: “The patient was taken to a private hospital in Pasighat – from there he was referred to our hospital. “The ENT surgeon of our hospital investigated the patient and planned to conduct an esophagoscopy, while I checked the patient at around 6pm.

