Doctors should prescribe vibrators for health benefits –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A team of researchers in the United States led by Alexandra Dubinskaya, of Cedar- Sinai Medical Centre has found that the medical benefits of women using vibrators are strong enough to warrant doctors prescribing their use to female patients on a regular basis.

The development is contained in their paper published in ‘The Journal of Urology.’ The team presented their findings at the 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA), which was held in New Orleans, Louisiana in America from May 13 to 16. Vibrators are sex toys that are used on the body to create sexual stimulation. The group described their metastudy of research into the health mpacts of vibrator use by women and why they believe the time may have come for them to be considered medical therapy devices. Prior research has suggested that frequent masturbation by women can have positive health impacts, both physical and mental.

 

