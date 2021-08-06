News

Doctors strike continues despite govt’s no work no pay threat

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has vowed to continue its ongoing strike, despite the Federal Government’s position to invoke the ‘no work no pay’ rule.
The doctors, who are also not deterred by any attempt by the government to relieve them of their duties, have insisted there was no turning back on their decision, until all agreements contained in the Memorandum of Action (MoA) the union signed with the Federal Government in April, were met.
President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, who spoke to our correspondent on Friday in Abuja, disclosed that a letter received from the Ministry of Labour earlier in the day, had conveyed government’s decision to go on the offensive on the striking doctors.
He said: “We got a letter from the Ministry of Labour today that they are going to effect no work no pay on our members but resident doctors insists that the MOA signed must be met. Until then, the strike continues.”
NARD had embarked on a nationwide strike over government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Action, signed in the first quarter of the year, precisely on April 10.
A communique by the Union had stated that: “We are embarking on a total and indefinite strike on August 2, 2021. You can recall we had a memorandum of action on March 31, 2021, and had an addendum to it on April 9, and since then, we still have had irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.
“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPS platform.”

