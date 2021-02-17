Doctors’ strike: Families withdraw patients from Ondo Hospital

The strike action embarked upon by doctors in the employment of the Ondo State government has taken another dimension as families have begun the withdrawal of their patients from government-owned hospitals.

A visit to the State Hospital in Akure, the state capital Wednesday saw that many families have been removing their loved ones who were on admission.

Some families, who spoke with reporters, said they do not have the money to take patients to another facility and would not want them to die because they were not being attended to by the doctors.

Doctors, under the auspices of Ondo State Government Doctors Forum, began an indefinite strike action last month over the payment of 50 percent salary for the month of November 2020.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had resolved to stop borrowing to augment payment of workers’ salaries which amount to over N5 billion whereas the allocation from the federation account was a little over N2 billion.

While the organised labour agreed to collect 50 percent salary for the month of November, the doctors, however, insisted on full payment.

Aside from the demand for full payment of salaries, the striking doctors demanded for the payment of COVID-19 allowance, employment of more doctors, and provision of accommodation for resident doctors and implementation of skipping.

But the Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, who spoke in an interview, said the meetings with the doctors were fruitful and was shocked that the strike was yet to be called off.

