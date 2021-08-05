News

Doctors Strike: FG ignored handwriting on the wall – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has said the ongoing nationwide strike by resident doctors since Monday would have been averted if the Federal Government had acted promptly once they saw the handwriting on the wall, but chose to ignore it.

Secretary General of NMA, Dr. Phlips Ekpe, who spoke to our correspondent on Wednesday on Abuja, however stressed that the Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Chairman House Committee on Health, Dr. Tanko Sununu, have continued to be on the forefront fighting for the rights of doctors, and educating government that the doctors demands were legitimate.

According to him, despite the efforts of the aforementioned principal officers to ensure industrial harmony in the health sector, the insensitivity and inability of some subordinates at sensitive positions to follow through with tasks assigned was causing delays in execution of some agreements signed in the Memorandum of Action between the Federal Government and National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), in March this year.

Ekpe who queried release of circulars without first consulting the NMA as it should have been, noted that some of the circulars were tantamount to creating confusion in the health sector. He said: “The problem is coming from their subordinates! that is to say what is the Director of IPPIS, the Salaries and Wages Commission doing? Those memos have they taken them to the right places for things to be done properly?”

