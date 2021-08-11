Doctors’ strike: FG’s ‘No work, no pay,’ baseless in law – Group

The on-going strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) got a legal boost yesterday as a group, the Centre for Labour Studies (CLS), unequivocally declared its support for the striking doctors, declaring the ‘No work,

No pay’ and dismissal threat by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, as an empty one that has no basis in law.

According to the leader of the group, Mr Femi Aborisade, the group stated this in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The statement reads in part: “The demands of the NARD are essentially over violation of existing rights to pay, poor pay, nonpayment of salaries and allowances, violation of fundamental contractual terms and existing collective agreements, including threats of removal of some category from the payroll.

“Within the provisions of the law, which allow strikes overdisputeof rights, provided 15 days’ notice is given, it would be unjust, inequitable andunsustainableforthelaw to allow application of Section 43, TDA on “No work, No pay.”

