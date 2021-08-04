News

Doctors’ strike: Govt ignored handwriting on the wall – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the on-going nationwide strike by resident doctors since Monday would have been averted if the Federal Government had acted promptly once they saw the handwriting on the wall, but chose to ignore it.

Secretary General of NMA, Dr. Philips Ekpe, who spoke to our correspondent on Wednesday in Abuja, however, stressed that the Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Chairman House Committee on Health, Dr. Tanko Sununu, have continued to be on the forefront fighting for the rights of doctors, and educating the government that the doctors demands were legitimate.

According to him, despite the efforts of the aforementioned principal officers to ensure industrial harmony in the health sector, the insensitivity and inability of some subordinates at sensitive positions to follow through with tasks assigned was causing delays in execution of some agreements signed in the Memorandum of Action between the Federal Government and National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), in March this year.

Dr. Ekpe, who queried release of circulars without first consulting the NMA as it should have been, noted that some of the circulars were tantamount to creating confusion in the health sector.

He said: “The problem is coming from their subordinates! That is to say, what are the Directors of IPPIS, the Salaries and Wages Commission doing? Those memos, have they taken them to the right places for things to be done properly?

“NARD got tired, began to distrust the government and they said we can’t go on like this but NARD didn’t just stand up and go on strike, the government saw the handwriting on the wall but they ignored it.

“Sen. Ngige, the Speaker House of Reps Gbajabiamila, and Honourable Sununu have done very well; they want everything properly done to save Nigeria. We have listened to them over and over again, postponed industrial actions many times and gone in for negotiation over 10 to 15 times yet we are still where we are.”

Proposing a way forward, the NMA scribe noted that: “We have called for dialogue, given ultimatum what they need to do is call NARD back and look at the areas that are left undone and get them done quickly as soon as possible because this delay tends to portray distrust, as if government is not taking them seriously.”

