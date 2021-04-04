Doctors Strike: NMA accuses Ngige of hate speech

•Ngige: Some of your demands made in ignorance

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, of hate speech with a potency to further worsen the crisis in the nation’s health sector.

NMA, in reaction to the Ministers interview on Channels Television on Friday, said contrary to his comments that resident doctors in developed countries were responsible for the payment of their residency training, doctors work while running their training programme and are paid by their employers.

A statement signed by President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah and Secretary General, Dr Philips Ekpe yesterday in Abuja, expressed total disagreement with the insensitive way and manner some government functionaries carry out their duties’ without considering the plight of the people.

Commending the Federal Government’s efforts to resolve the issues which led to the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the NMA said the strike was unnecessary as it could have been avoided.

The statement reads in part: “The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) wishes to clarify the misinformation by the Honourable Minister in the interview, which is seriously viewed to be a hate speech, capable of bringing down the health system in Nigeria and thereby worsening the health care delivery and further escalate the rather unimaginable current brain drain.

“In the United States of America and other developed countries, Resident Doctors work as they are being trained and they are paid by their employers.

In the United Kingdom, the employer of Resident Doctors is the NHS, which is similar to what is obtainable in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, Residents also pay to take their postgraduate medical examinations in the developed countries, which is what also obtains in Nigeria.

The NMA is totally in disagreement with the way and manner some government functionaries carry out their duties, which is completely insensitive to the plight of the people.

Accountability is the fulcrum for good governance in all facets and we do not demand anything less from those charged with the responsibility of governing the people.”

The NMA further advised that one way of resolving the lingering crisis in the Nigerian health sector and addressing the rising incidence of brain drain, was for the government to prioritise and improve the healthcare delivery to Nigerians and also improve on the welfare of Medical practitioners and other health workers.

The statement added that this was “considered the most sustainable means of delivering quality healthcare to the people who in the first place elected them.

Perhaps, this will help to reduce the current brain drain being experienced that is dealing a deadly blow to our healthcare delivery system, which has made our hospitals to be regarded as mere Consulting Clinics.”

Ngige, however, said that some of the demands put forward by NARD were made in error, as the Federal Government has substantially met the demands of NARD, whereby some of the issues were already conciliated and implemented hundred percent.

Ngige, who noted that N13.3 billion was spent on Group Life Insurance for doctors, including resident doctors, health workers and other workers in the federal civil and public service in the year 2020, dismissed as untrue, an allegation that doctors in the public health institutions across the country, were not insured.

“We urge the doctors to also consider that this government, has substantially met their demands, and that the outstanding issues, are timelined for implementation in the Memorandum of Action, whose life spans a month. The time calls for mutual sacrifice.”

Like this: Like Loading...