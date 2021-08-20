News

Doctors’ strike: NMA intervenes as Ngige meets stakeholders today

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has intervened in the industrial face-off between the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and Federal Government. Resident doctors have been on strike since August 2 over unpaid salaries and poor benefits.

Ngige, who made this disclosure yesterday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, also said he would be leading a delegation to meet all the critical stakeholders In the medical sector in Abuja today. The minister said the government would go ahead to invoke the ‘no work, no pay’ charter on the striking doctors, describing the strike as illegal and injurious to the nation at a time the country is battling with the third wave of coronavirus. He said: “I invoked Section 43 of Trade Dispute Act, not law of Ngige, or law of Buhari, 2004, on withdrawal of wages during period of strike, which in common parlance here, the principle of no work no pay.

“But two days ago, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), the equivalent of the British Medical Association, World Medical Association, United States Medical Association, came over on the prompting of the Medical Elders’ Council Forum and we are continuing the dialogue tomorrow (today).”

