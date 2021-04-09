News

Doctors’ strike: Reps threaten arrest warrant on Registrar, Medical Council

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Tajudeen Sanusi, if he fails to appear before it today. Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Tanko Sununu, gave the threat yesterday at the National Assembly.

He said the House would not condone a situation whereby public officials place priority attention at the expense of national emergency. The registrar was earlier invited to appear before the committee yesterday in connection with the on-going strike by resident doctors. Sununusaid:“Wesentout invitations to all major stakeholders to attend this meeting. Unfortunatelyherefused to appear,” said Sununu. “So, because he is a major stakeholder, we have decided to call off the meeting today and summon him to appear unfailingly before us by 9am today, failing which, we are going to invoke all the necessary powers of the National Assembly, including the warrant of arrest on the

Our Reporters

