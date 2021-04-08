News

Doctors strike: Reps threaten arrest warrant on registrar, medical council

Posted on

…Appeal to doctors to for

The House of Representatives has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Tajudeen Sanusi, if he does not appear before it on Friday.
Chairman of the House committee on healthcare services, Hon. Tanko Sununu gave the threat Thursday at the National Assembly.
He said the House will not condone a situation whereby public officials place priority attention at the expense of national emergency.
The registrar was earlier invited to appear before the committee on Thursday in connection with the ongoing strike by resident doctors.

