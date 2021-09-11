Doctors’ strike: Whom have we offended in Nigeria?

Some weeks ago, Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health officials were in Nigeria to conduct interviews for the recruitment of prospective doctors for the oil-rich Middle East nation. The interviews were conducted in both Abuja and Lagos as the nation, which is the home of the holiest places in Islam, clearly believes in the competence of our medical professionals, who despite the poor conditions of their schools, still turn out to be good enough to compete with their peers who attended schools, with much better facilities in other climes.

The exercise had kicked off on in Abuja and was only a couple of days old when it was halted in controversial circumstances – according to some reports after operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) swopped on the Sheraton Hotel venue and asked it be suspended because it was embarrassing government, which has still so far failed to resolve its differences with the striking resident doctors. However, the secret police through its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunaya said no operation was carried out in the hotel, adding that the report was designed to embarrass the organisation.

Whatever is the true situation, the Abuja exercise was ended abruptly after only a few days while the one on Lagos took place unhindered at a venue in Ikeja and was for consultants and specialists in all medical fields, excluding psychiatrists. Speaking after his interview, one of the applicants, who is a haematologist — a branch of medicine concerned with the study of blood, the blood-forming organs, and blood diseases — described the screening as the “shortest interview of my life”. “I showed them my original documents before going in and also presented the duplicates, which they took to the interviewers.

After making the payment, I was taken inside for the interview. The interview lasted like one minute, I think it’s the shortest interview of my life,” he said. “I have been hearing about such recruitments for a while but I have never applied. This is my first time.”

This is not the first time Saudi Arabia will woo Nigerian medical doctors with job offers. In March 2019, a similar exercise was held at a popular hotel in Lagos, while another took place in Abuja. At the time, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, had claimed that there is nothing wrong with doctors leaving Nigeria as the country had “more than enough” medical personnel.

“There is a surplus in their country and we also have a surplus in the medical profession in our country. I can tell you this. In my area, we have excess,” Ngige, a medical doctor himself, had said. “Who said we don’t have enough doctors? We have more than enough. You can quote me. There is nothing wrong with them travelling out.” But a fact check by online news portal, TheCable revealed that the minister’s claim is false, as WHO data showed that Nigeria is among the countries with a very poor doctor-to-patient ratio as of 2013 — which are the most recent data.

The latest recruitment exercise comes amid the on-going strike action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). The doctors had commenced the strike on August 1 over “irregular payment of salaries”, among other issues. Over the years, medical doctors have engaged in strike actions while agitating for improved welfare conditions and increased allocation to the health sector. In April this year, resident doctors had embarked on a strike action to protest their poor remuneration and conditions of service.

Prior to this, the doctors had engaged in a similar action in September 2020 amid rising COVID-19 cases. It has been reported that a Nigerian doctor gets N5, 000 as monthly hazard allowance while Senators are paid 248 times higher (N1.24 million) just to buy newspapers monthly. According to latest reports, the while senior doctors are currently being paid about N480, 000 monthly the Saudi offer is N6 million!

This situation, among others, has forced many medical doctors to leave the country in search of greener pastures. In 2018, research by Africa Check showed that at least 12 doctors leave Nigeria for the UK every week. But wait a minute, this is 2021 and yet, we are still talking about the same situation with doctors that was also dominating the news some three decades ago when ‘brain drain’ first became household words in Nigeria. Back then it was, however, not just limited to medical professionals as academics in our universities were also fleeing the country in their droves seeking not only improved working conditions but by extension a better life for themselves and their families.

I have had a personal experience with such a professional which I will share here. In 1989, I had the opportunity of covering my first FIFA tournament – the U20 World Cup, which was held in Saudi Arabia. Coincidentally, a few months prior to this, I was at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where a friend’s uncle, Dr. Seyi Roberts had attended to me. Soon after, he had left the hospital as Head of the Department of Dentistry to work in the Kingdom.

So for me, it was also an opportunity to find out what had made him take that drastic step. Thus, during one of the match breaks of the tournament, I went to see him at the sparklingly brand new King Fahd Hospital (KFH), in the capital Riyadh, and what he showed me totally blew my mind away and ensured I never again queried why our professionals were leaving the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’.

The contrast between LUTH, which was supposed to be one of our premier medical centres, and KFH was unbelievable – while back then the Idi-Araba located hospital had only eight dental chairs, of which only two were working, its Riyadh counterpart had 24 brand new state-of-the-art chairs.

I still vividly remember how, after showing me around the facility when we got to his office, he brought out a massive book and told me that in spite of his years as a dentist he was forced to go through the manual in order to know how to operate the modern dental chairs.

He then lamented how poor remuneration and working conditions in his homeland had prompted him and other professionals to leave Nigeria. Sadly, 32 years later, nothing appears to have changed. Rather, things have even become worse for not only professionals, but even for the generality of Nigerians.

By the way, for you to know how bad things have deteriorated in the country, my ticket to Saudi Arabia, routed Lagos- London-Riyadh and back, cost roughly N8, 700. Now a one-way ticket to Abuja from Lagos is about N30, 000! Is this not enough for one to ask: “Who have we offended?”

