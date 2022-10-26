Doctors To Ebonyi Communities: Take measures against Lassa fever

An international medical organisation, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders, yesterday called on communities in Ebonyi to take urgent measures against Lassa fever disease in the state. The doctors said prevention and early detection of Lassa fever are key to saving lives. They said by detecting the disease early, and by taking preventive hygiene measures such as ensuring houses are fre of rats, many people’s lives can be saved. Field Communication Officer of the doctors, Abuldkareem Yakubu, stated this in a statement in Abakaliki yesterday. He said Lassa fever infects around 300,000 people in West Africa each year and causes around 5,000 deaths, with most cases in Nigeria occurring during the dry season from December to March. According to him, early diagnosis and treatment can radically increase people’s chances of survival.
Related Articles
Owo Church Attackers: Akeredolu disagrees with CDS over arrest
Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, cleared the air on the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of those behind the June 5 attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, in Owo. According to Akeredolu, there was a mix-up in the announcement by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, following the disclosure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: NHC declares war against terrorists in North Central, FCT
As a result of the growing insecurity in the country and the threat to the North Central region, Nigerian Hunters Commission (NHC) on Saturday, declared a total war against terrorists and criminals in the geopolitical zone. North Central Zonal Commander of the Commission, Alhaji Abdulhakeem Ibrahim, told newsmen in Lokoja after a marathon meeting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ladoja’s loyalists dump ZLP for APC in Oyo
Some strong loyalists of a former Oyo State governor, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, yesterday put an end to their plans of defecting to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 elections as they formally dumped their party, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). There had been some dilly-dally in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)