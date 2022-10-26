News

Doctors To Ebonyi Communities: Take measures against Lassa fever

An international medical organisation, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders, yesterday called on communities in Ebonyi to take urgent measures against Lassa fever disease in the state. The doctors said prevention and early detection of Lassa fever are key to saving lives. They said by detecting the disease early, and by taking preventive hygiene measures such as ensuring houses are fre of rats, many people’s lives can be saved. Field Communication Officer of the doctors, Abuldkareem Yakubu, stated this in a statement in Abakaliki yesterday. He said Lassa fever infects around 300,000 people in West Africa each year and causes around 5,000 deaths, with most cases in Nigeria occurring during the dry season from December to March. According to him, early diagnosis and treatment can radically increase people’s chances of survival.

 

