Document of Cooperation has stabilised oil market, says OPEC

Success Nwogu The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said the Document of Cooperation (DoC) between the cartel and non-OPEC members has stabilised the oil market. Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais in a statement over the weekend to mark the 6th year of the agreement added that it has alsohelpedinsecuring global energy security. The six-year-old DoC signed by 23 oil-producing countries aims to secure sustainable oil market stability through cooperation and dialogue, including at the research and technical levels, for the benefit of all producers, consumersandinvestors, as well as the global economy at large. On December 10, 2016, OPEC member countries and Azerbaijan; Bahrain, Brunei, Darussalam, Equatorial Guinea, which later joined OPEC, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico; The Sultanate of Oman; Russia, Sudan and South Sudan met at the OPEC headquarters, in Vienna and decided to establish the DoC as a platform for cooperation and dialogue in the interest of oil market stability. Other producers attended the meeting in support of these extraordinary efforts. Al Ghais said: “The Declaration of Cooperation is an unprecedented collaborative framework of 23 oil-producing countries that is based on trust, mutual respect and dialogue. Six years later, the framework continues to play an instrumental role in supporting market stability, which is essential for growth and development, as well as attracting the necessary investment to ensure energy security.” He stated that the commitmentof theDoCparticipants toastableoilmarkethasonce again been evident following thesevereoilmarketcontraction caused by COVID-19.
