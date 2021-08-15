Documentary on #EndSARS ‘fallen heroes’ to premiere Aug 28

‘EndSARS Documentary’, a project

on protesters allegedly gunned

down at Lekki toll gate on the night of

October 20 last year, is set to premiere

on August 28.

Olajide Quadri, spokesman to Meroestream,

a streaming platform where

the film will be released, broke the

news in a statement to RazzleDazzle.

Operatives of the Nigerian army had

last year opened fire on youths protesting

against police brutality in Lagos.

The incident has left heated controversies

in its wake as opinions are

often divided on the actual figure of

casualties recorded.

According to the statement, the documentary

is aimed at “remembering

those who paid the ultimate price in

the fight to end injustice and police

brutality.”

“It is a relevant and timely documentary

that narrated the brutal forces of

the defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad

(SARS) against the Nigerian youth who

have been maimed and gruesomely

murdered for decades,” it read.

“The documentary is amplifying the

conversation and revival of the debate

about EndSARS, and the surrounding

factors that necessitated the movement

which is still with us today, highlighting

voices that inspire and drive positive

democratic change in Nigeria.

“This is a fitting reminder of the

power to make a change, when we

stand up for justice.”

The statement said the trailer of

the film will be available on Meroestream’s

social media platforms as from

August 26.

Seun Oloketuyi, the documentary’s

producer, said it is an honour to premiere

the documentary on Meroestream

and share his work with the

international film community.

