Documentary on #EndSARS ‘fallen heroes’ to premiere Aug 28

‘EndSARS Documentary’, a project
on protesters allegedly gunned
down at Lekki toll gate on the night of
October 20 last year, is set to premiere
on August 28.
Olajide Quadri, spokesman to Meroestream,
a streaming platform where
the film will be released, broke the
news in a statement to RazzleDazzle.
Operatives of the Nigerian army had
last year opened fire on youths protesting
against police brutality in Lagos.
The incident has left heated controversies
in its wake as opinions are
often divided on the actual figure of
casualties recorded.
According to the statement, the documentary
is aimed at “remembering
those who paid the ultimate price in
the fight to end injustice and police
brutality.”
“It is a relevant and timely documentary
that narrated the brutal forces of
the defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad
(SARS) against the Nigerian youth who
have been maimed and gruesomely
murdered for decades,” it read.
“The documentary is amplifying the
conversation and revival of the debate
about EndSARS, and the surrounding
factors that necessitated the movement
which is still with us today, highlighting
voices that inspire and drive positive
democratic change in Nigeria.
“This is a fitting reminder of the
power to make a change, when we
stand up for justice.”
The statement said the trailer of
the film will be available on Meroestream’s
social media platforms as from
August 26.
Seun Oloketuyi, the documentary’s
producer, said it is an honour to premiere
the documentary on Meroestream
and share his work with the
international film community.

