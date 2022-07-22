Documenting Lagos history, NANTAP unveils ATF Playwriting competition shortlist

Tony Okuyeme

Ahead of the Akete Theatre Festival which is scheduled to hold later in the year, the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has unveiled the shortlist of seven plays for the Akete Theatre Festival Playwriting competition, a major component of the Festival.

The competition, organised by NANTAP in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, has a three-member panel of judges comprising Prof. Tunji Azeez of the Theatre Arts Department, Lagos State University (LASU); Dr Adigun Olabisi of the Department of Theatre Arts, Bowen University, Iwo; and a veteran actress, director and producer, Tosan Edremoda-Ugbeye.

According to the National President of NANTAP, Mr Israel Eboh fta, the objective of Akete Theatre Festival Playwriting competition is to document the history of Lagos and spur creativity among the youth.

Eboh disclosed this at a media parley held on Tuesday in Lagos to unveil the seven shortlisted plays for the competition as well as give update on the event.

He noted that there is need to document and celebrate the city of Lagos, adding that Lagos is a theatre on its own.

“This would be done in a way to also build generations of skilled writers as the overall winner of the playwriting contest would have such play published and included in the literature curriculum of Lagos State,” Eboh said.

“Akete theatre competition is a component of the Akete theatre festival. We thought the need to regenerate the total theatre process, playwriting to performance and decided to locate the festival in a city, with the choice of Lagos State.

“We picked Akete because it is peculiar to Lagos State, the competition is meant to document and celebrate the city of Lagos, Lagos is a theatre on its own.

“The competition is the first process of the festival which will hold in September. We tried to ensure that the entries we picked for scrutiny dwell on the ecentricity of Lagos which makes the state unique,” he added.

Earlier, Prof. Azeez, who is the chairman of the jury, disclosed the top seven shortlisted plays. The shorlisted plays, according to him, include: ‘JJC’ written by Ibrahim Abdul-Qudus; ‘Memoirs of a Bus Conductor’ by Emeka Otoba; ‘Milk, Honey and What Not’ by Temilolu Fosudo; and ‘Yellow Dreams’ by Paul Ugbede. The others are: ‘The Embodiment (Return of Eyo-Adimu)’ written by Olusegun Ajayi; ‘Rebirth’ by Adaeze Ibechukwu; and ‘The Salt Water Wars (Ogun Omiiyó)’ by James Henshaw.

Prof. Azeez further stated that out of 56 entries submitted, they were prunned to 27 and then to the shortlist of seven.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...