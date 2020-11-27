Metro & Crime

Dodo River Rural Development Association spends N78m on community developt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

The Chairman of Dodo River Communities Development Association, Francis Amamogiran has said the association spent a total of N77.87 million on community development in 2019 fiscal year.
Speaking at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the group in their secretariat in Yenagoa, Amamogiran said the fund came from Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) as development obligation under a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) in Ekeremor Local Governmnent.
According to him the association generated a total income of N93.93 million in 2019 slightly higher than the N82.56 million it raised in 2018.
He said that N35.19 million was spent on direct project expenditure while N12.27 million was for general and administrative costs; N23.34 million on scholarships while N7.06 million went for Community Engagement Management Board (CEMB) Administrative expenditures.
The chairman said: “This Annual General Meeting is a means of demonstrating one of the GMoU objectives which is transparency and accountability. This will enable us have the desired trust of our people in our dealings as we carry out our functions.”
Speaking earlier, Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager in Charge of Public Affairs at CNL, applauded the association for successful management of the development process and achieving community empowerment and sustainable development.
Brikinn who was represented by Elijah Bikikoro, Team Lead at CNL, assured that despite the harsh global environment for the energy sector, the oil firm remained committed to meeting its social obligations to its host communities.
Mark Christmas, Secretary of the association, applauded members of the host community for their peaceful disposition and use of dialogue which resulted to the award of a ‘peace bonus’ by CNL.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kano hotel: Lawyer accuses Ganduje of violating court process

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Counsel representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano gubernatorial candidate in last year’s election, Abba Kabir, in the case of the intended selling of some public properties in the state, has accused the Kano State government of going ahead to lease the properties despite a pending court case. Counsel to Kabir, Barrister Bashir Yusuf Tudunwazirci, […]
Metro & Crime

‘Ortom has not disappeared from Govt House over COVID-19’

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

*Benue varsity says VC not positive The Benue State government on Monday dispelled reports that Governor Samuel Ortom has disappeared from the Government House and gone into self isolation after allegedly contacting COVID-19.   This is just as authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi have dismissed widespread allegations that Vice Chancellor of the institution, […]
Metro & Crime

Edo deputy gov’s brother abducted

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Armed men have kidnapped Mr. Frederick Shaibu, a younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. He was abducted on Monday morning while driving his children to school in Benin. However, no contact has been established between the kidnappers and the victim’s family. A source close to the Shaibus yesterday said the incident […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: