Dodo River Rural Development Association spends N78m on community developt

The Chairman of Dodo River Communities Development Association, Francis Amamogiran has said the association spent a total of N77.87 million on community development in 2019 fiscal year.

Speaking at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the group in their secretariat in Yenagoa, Amamogiran said the fund came from Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) as development obligation under a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) in Ekeremor Local Governmnent.

According to him the association generated a total income of N93.93 million in 2019 slightly higher than the N82.56 million it raised in 2018.

He said that N35.19 million was spent on direct project expenditure while N12.27 million was for general and administrative costs; N23.34 million on scholarships while N7.06 million went for Community Engagement Management Board (CEMB) Administrative expenditures.

The chairman said: “This Annual General Meeting is a means of demonstrating one of the GMoU objectives which is transparency and accountability. This will enable us have the desired trust of our people in our dealings as we carry out our functions.”

Speaking earlier, Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager in Charge of Public Affairs at CNL, applauded the association for successful management of the development process and achieving community empowerment and sustainable development.

Brikinn who was represented by Elijah Bikikoro, Team Lead at CNL, assured that despite the harsh global environment for the energy sector, the oil firm remained committed to meeting its social obligations to its host communities.

Mark Christmas, Secretary of the association, applauded members of the host community for their peaceful disposition and use of dialogue which resulted to the award of a ‘peace bonus’ by CNL.

