News Top Stories

Dogara frets over raising violence among IDPs in northeast

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

Former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara has expressed concern over the increasing number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and violent crises in the North. Dogara claimed that an estimated 50,000 people have been killed in the area, with over three million displaced by banditry and the Boko Haram insurgency. He said these at the 7th Henna Balls Awards Night organized by Torzali Magazine in Abuja on Saturday. Dogara said the protracted crises in the North have resulted in conflict-induced food insecurity and severe malnutrition.

The former Speaker said: “If you look at the condition of Nigeria, especially the Northeast and you don’t feel the pains, you are the one that is sick. No thanks to the activities of these dishevelled terrorists or bandits.” According to him, the North bears nearly 90 per cent of the insecurity brunt of the country, hence the largest displacements. The All Progressive Congress (APC) chief said: “If estimates are anything to go by, not less than 50,000 northerners have been killed while over three million have been displaced in the Northeast alone.

“No one has the record of Northern lives lost to rural banditry, the farmer- herder clashes and ethno-religious conflicts. “The number grows exponentially when we add to this, death occasioned by urban violence unleashed by an increasing army of mostly jobless youths suffering from substance use disorder.” He added: “As if that is not enough, there has been public outcry regarding rampant cases of physical violence, sexual assault and abduction unleashed on IDPs across all the camps in Nigeria. “The stories are so deprecating to a point that we have turned ourselves into a worldwide object of ridicule.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila raises hope of resolving Nigeria, Ghana’s face-off

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…as traders narrate ordeals The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said he was hopeful that Nigeria and Ghana would arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution of the trade disputes that erupted some weeks back. Gbajabiamila, who led a delegation of lawmakers from the House, said this when the delegation […]
News Top Stories

Buhari approves N3.536bn for evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians from Ukraine

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing Ukraine where Russia has launched an all-out invasion. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, who briefed reporters alongside the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the approval came […]
News Top Stories

Transition process’ll produce new leaders in 2023, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the ongoing political transition process ahead of the 2023 general election would produce a new crop of leaders. Buhari, who restated his commitment to the conduct of free, fair and transparent polls in 2023, said this yesterday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica