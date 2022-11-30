Dogara frets over raising violence among IDPs in northeast

Former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara has expressed concern over the increasing number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and violent crises in the North. Dogara claimed that an estimated 50,000 people have been killed in the area, with over three million displaced by banditry and the Boko Haram insurgency. He said these at the 7th Henna Balls Awards Night organized by Torzali Magazine in Abuja on Saturday. Dogara said the protracted crises in the North have resulted in conflict-induced food insecurity and severe malnutrition.

The former Speaker said: “If you look at the condition of Nigeria, especially the Northeast and you don’t feel the pains, you are the one that is sick. No thanks to the activities of these dishevelled terrorists or bandits.” According to him, the North bears nearly 90 per cent of the insecurity brunt of the country, hence the largest displacements. The All Progressive Congress (APC) chief said: “If estimates are anything to go by, not less than 50,000 northerners have been killed while over three million have been displaced in the Northeast alone.

“No one has the record of Northern lives lost to rural banditry, the farmer- herder clashes and ethno-religious conflicts. “The number grows exponentially when we add to this, death occasioned by urban violence unleashed by an increasing army of mostly jobless youths suffering from substance use disorder.” He added: “As if that is not enough, there has been public outcry regarding rampant cases of physical violence, sexual assault and abduction unleashed on IDPs across all the camps in Nigeria. “The stories are so deprecating to a point that we have turned ourselves into a worldwide object of ridicule.”

