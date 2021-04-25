Dogara: Nigeria at war with itself

…says S’West, S’East becoming new zones of instability

…Get 2023 wrong, say bye to unity

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that Nigeria is now at war with itself. Dogara stated that with the intractable security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the North, the South-West and South-East zones were fast becoming the country’s hotbeds of instability.

According to Dogara, who stated that Nigeria is now at war with itself, for the country, which had reached an explosion point to be brought back from the precipice, Nigerians must change the way they think and act.

Dogara, who is the Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, stated this during the institution’s 10th convocation ceremony held within the school’s premises. While emphasizing that the present challenges confronting the country had long been foretold, the former Speaker maintained that the warnings were flagrantly ignored; hence, the current doldrums the country had been plunged in. Dogara said “The South- West and South-East are fast becoming Nigeria’s new zones of instability. Added to this is the long list of other protracted conflicts, including but not limited to Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East that has left scores of people dead and millions displaced; banditry in the North West; piracy and organised crime in the South- South and farmer-herder clashes in much of the rest of the country. “The problem of ungoverned spaces in Nigeria where the government has lost the capacity to exert coercive power or at best, maintains sporadic or weak presence, leaving vast forested landscapes across the country for terrorists, bandits and sundry criminal cartels to use as sanctuaries and establish operational bases.

With an unemployment rate of over 30 per cent, epileptic economic growth; overburdened and overwhelmed security agencies coupled with weak institutional capacity within the security agencies; extreme inequality cum poverty and citizens alienation from the government, you need not look no further for compounding factors.

“We can no longer play the Ostrich or pretend that all is well with us and our country. We must say it as it is – Nigeria is at war with itself. It’s like all roads lead to Golgotha.

The dam has broken and we have reached an inflection point. These are events that must change the way we think and act in order to walk Nigeria back from the precipice.

“How did we get here? This is an open-ended question but the signs have always been there. Long before the events of today, the late sage, Chief Obefemi Awolowo, remarked in 1947 that Nigeria was not a nation but a “mere geographical expression”.

Our literary icons too have wondered in brilliant prose, “is Nigeria a nation and should it be?” – quipped Prof Soyinka.

Also, the late Chunua Achebe had cause to intensely grieve over the demise of Nigeria that had been promised by the nationalist movement. All these observations were made before now that the Cancer that led to those observations has been left to metastasize.

This means, all this while, something has been fundamentally wrong with Nigeria which we have failed to cure.”

Dogara, who also lamented that experts have linked insecurity in Nigeria to government’s failure or lack of capacity to deliver public services as well as provide for basic needs of the people, said that the lapse had created a pool of frustrated people, who are easily ignited by any event to be violent.

“Also, inequality and unfairness in appointment and distribution of public utilities create a perception of marginalization by a section of the people, especially the youth, who have a sense of disaffection and/or resentment.

The youth bulge means that our inability to place the youth on sustainable career paths has turned this useful demography from dutiful labourers to disaffected rebels. “The effects of insecurity in Nigeria are being felt by all. Many of us in this assembly, who ordinarily would have travelled by road, would have chosen a journey by flight out of fear, thereby inevitably affecting our budget.

The effects of insecurity are multi-dimensional, including loss of investment, which in turn discourages potential domestic and international investors; destruction of critical infrastructure; human resource decimation through hostage taking, kidnapping and genocide; disruption of human capital development through kidnaping of students in educational institutions and disruption of economic activities through theft, armed robbery, assassination, ritual killing, and numerous fraudulent activities, amongst others.”

Expressing displeasure on the mechanism employed by the South West and South East zones to tackle the security challenges in the zones, Dogara stated that the creation of Amotekun Corps and Ebubeagu were precipice for the disintegration of the country.

He maintained that it would take visionary leadership with the right political will to “win this war” stressing that the response to the inability of the country’s security forces to rein in “these fringe elements” has led to proliferation of vigilante and zonal security outfits. “The challenge with these outfits is that, historically, they have not worked.

As it has always been the case in so many communities and nations that promote those outfits, they will soon degenerate into lucrative criminal cartels themselves.

“Lack of training will result in extra-judicial killings and some of us who have welcomed them as Saviours will sooner than later start condemning them for their brinkmanship and lack of transparency. History is replete with disturbing anecdotes on the impossible necessity of vigilantes.” Speaking on the 2023 general elections,

Dogara stated that, “What is on the 2023 ballot is Nigeria itself. We need a team whose pedigree must match their rhetoric for unity, peace and progress. Our most immediate challenge now is to bring our disparate peoples together and pull down our barriers; otherwise we cannot build. Issues of development, although absolutely important, are not the most immediate.

“Make no mistake, if we dare get it all wrong in 2023, we would have succeeded in hastening the days of the first four – the famous horsemen of the apocalypse on ourselves – days that will be marked by conquest, war, famine and death. May God forbid.”

