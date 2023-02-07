Dogara: North should use 2023 to complete South’s 14yrs

Former Speaker, House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said the South has spent 14 years in the Presidency and it will not be a bad idea if the North also use the 2023 elections to meet up with the south. According to him the Northern region has only been in power for 10 years, adding that for equity and justice, Nigerians should support the North to produce the President that will complete additional four years to meet up with the South. The former speaker gave the analogy yesterday in Zonkwa, in Southern Kaduna as the guest speaker during the election campaign and presentation of flags to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate, Sunday Marshall Katung, and other candidates for federal constituencies from the zone. The speaker who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Atiku Abubakar of the PDP said, those saying why should a Muslim succeed another Muslim?
