News

Dogara: North should use 2023 to complete South’s 14yrs

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Former Speaker, House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said the South has spent 14 years in the Presidency and it will not be a bad idea if the North also use the 2023 elections to meet up with the south. According to him the Northern region has only been in power for 10 years, adding that for equity and justice, Nigerians should support the North to produce the President that will complete additional four years to meet up with the South. The former speaker gave the analogy yesterday in Zonkwa, in Southern Kaduna as the guest speaker during the election campaign and presentation of flags to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate, Sunday Marshall Katung, and other candidates for federal constituencies from the zone. The speaker who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Atiku Abubakar of the PDP said, those saying why should a Muslim succeed another Muslim?

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps vow to recover ecological funds from states, MDAs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives has vowed to recover all ecological funds from agencies and states not meant to benefit from such funds. Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka disclosed this on Monday at the investigative hearing on the need to investigate the total consolidated accruals and utilisation of […]
News

LP Campaign Council: We have agents in polling units nationwide

Posted on Author Yunusa Tanko

The Labour Party (LP) Campaign Council has said the party has agents in all the polling units across the country. Spokesperson of the campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Tanko urged Nigerians to disregard false information circulating on social media that the LP hasn’t submitted names of agents for 90,000 polling […]
News Top Stories

NNPC forecloses fuel price hike in February

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…seeks sanction for marketers hoarding products Notwithstanding the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has ruled out any increment in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol in February. T he corporation explained that the decision was to allow ongoing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica